Realme X50t 5G Spotted in Google Play Supported Devices List: Report

Realme X50t 5G could also be one other addition to the Realme X50 sequence of smartphones. A cellphone by the identify of Realme X50t 5G with mannequin quantity RMX2052 was noticed in a Google Play supported units checklist. While no specs in regards to the cellphone have been revealed, the rumoured Realme X50t 5G, because the identify suggests, can have 5G assist.

As per the report by MySmartPrice, a Realme cellphone by the identify Realme X50t 5G and mannequin quantity RMX2052 was noticed on a Google Play itemizing of supported units. Other than the identify and mannequin quantity, no different specs have been highlighted in the itemizing. The report additionally means that the ‘t’ in the cellphone’s identify might level to ‘turbo’, which might imply the Realme X50t 5G could also be a extra highly effective model of the Realme X50 5G.

The Realme X50 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and it’s identified that the Snapdragon 768G SoC is a barely extra highly effective observe as much as that. As per the report, the Realme X50t 5G could include the newer Snapdragon 768G, and even the Dimensity 1000 SoC. As of now, there isn’t any clear data on any of the specs for the rumoured Realme X50t 5G and the corporate has not shared ant particulars in regards to the pricing, availability, and even its existence.

To recall, the Realme X50 5G launched in China in January this 12 months and encompasses a 6.57-inch show with 120Hz refresh price and twin selfie cameras housed in a hole-punch. It has 4 cameras on the again and comes with as much as 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W quick charging.