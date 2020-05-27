Realme X50t 5G spotted in certification listings

Realme already has four units in its X50 lineup, the latest one being the X50 Pro Player which was unveiled on Monday. It appears the model is able to add a fifth system dubbed X50t 5G which was spotted in a Google Play supported units itemizing and on Chinas 3C company database. It bears the RMX2052 (international) and RMX2052CN (Chinese model) mannequin numbers and was beforehand spotted on the TENAA database earlier this month.









Realme X50t 5G Google Play (prime) and 3C (backside) listings

The new 3C itemizing reveals the cellphone will function 30W quick charging and 5G connectivity however not far more. The TENAA itemizing confirms the system might be an identical in look and specs to the X50m 5G with the one exception being will probably be supplied with as much as 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Then once more this raises questions on Realmes convoluted naming insurance policies which we hope to grasp quickly as extra particulars in regards to the system emerge.













RMX2052 TENAA photographs

