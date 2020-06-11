Realme X50t 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Processor and RAM Details Tipped

Realme X50t 5G has been within the information for a while and the cellphone is rumoured to be a brand new addition to the Realme X50 collection. A brand new report is now claiming that the cellphone has surfaced on Google Play Console, tipping its RAM particulars, processor, and different specs. The cellphone is listed with the mannequin quantity RMX2052CN, similar as what was earlier famous in Google Play supported gadgets record. Realme X50t 5G can also be tipped to launch quickly; nonetheless, Realme is but to substantiate the event of the smartphone.

Realme X50t 5G specs (anticipated)

As per the report by 91Mobiles, the Realme X50t 5G runs Android 10 and packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The cellphone show allegedly comes with a display decision of 1,080×2,400 pixels and because the title suggests, Realme X50t 5G will seemingly help 5G connectivity. The alleged mannequin quantity, RMX2052 on Google Play Console itemizing additionally options in Google Play itemizing of supported gadgets. As talked about, the ‘X50t’ moniker means that the cellphone is a brand new addition to the Realme X50 collection.

Similarly, a notable tipster lately recommended that the Realme X50t 5G might be 9.3mm thick and weigh 202 grams. It can also be speculated that the Realme X50t 5G will pack the identical 6.57-inch show because the Realme X50 5G with a dual-hole punch design and 120Hz refresh charge. The tipster additional claims the cellphone will carry a 48-megapixel major digicam. The Realme X50t 5G will help 30W quick charging, the tipster added.

At the second, Realme is but to substantiate the launch of Realme X50t 5G, subsequently all of the aforementioned particulars must be taken with a pinch of salt. To recall, the Realme X50 5G was launched in China in January this yr and encompasses a 6.57-inch show with 120Hz refresh charge and twin selfie cameras housed in a hole-punch. It has 4 cameras on the again and comes with as much as 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W quick charging.

