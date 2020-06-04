Realme X50t 5G Key Specifications Tipped, Rumoured to Launch Very Soon

Realme has its X50 group of smartphones available for sale in China and it seems like the company is looking to expand this series further. A rumoured smartphone, Realme X50t 5G, is expected to hit the industry soon as part of the Realme X50 series. The Realme X50t 5G details result from a tipster on Weibo who includes a decent records with leaks. The tipster adds that the release of the smartphone is near and the product could launch in two days’ time.

The details of the upcoming Realme X50t 5G were tipped by Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The tipster has posted some key specifications of the upcoming device which were unknown till this point. Realme’s new X50t 5G shares a few key specifications with the Realme X50m however the former is thicker and heavier.

In the post, the tipster mentions that the upcoming Realme X50t 5G will undoubtedly be 9.3mm thick and weigh 202 grams. Compared to the Realme X50m 5G that supports seven 5G bands, the upcoming Realme X50t 5G will simply support three bands i.e. n41,n78 and n79 bands in China.

It is also tipped that the Realme X50t 5G will pack exactly the same display since the Realme X50m 5G with a dual-hole punch and a 120Hz refresh rate. It can be said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and will pack a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. It may also have support for 30W fast charging but the tipster did not indicate battery specifications.

The Realme X50t 5G was recently spotted in Google Play supported devices list aswell that bears the RMX2052 model number. This gives credence to the existence of the smartphone and the phone could possibly be launched in China soon.

