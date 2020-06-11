Realme X50t 5G appears on Google Play Console with key specs

Realme’s X50 series includes four smartphones already and a fifth one, dubbed X50t 5G, is anticipated to jion them soon soon. The X50t 5G has recently bagged a few certifications from Chinese agencies and now it is often spotted on the Google Play Console.

The Google Play Console’s listing reveals the Snapdragon 765 SoC, 6GB RAM, Android 10 and a FullHD+ screen.

The Google Play Console does not reveal any specs of the X50t 5G, but thanks to 3C we know it’ll come with 30W fast charging.

While there is no word from Realme concerning the X50t 5G, the smartphone’s global variant (RMX2052) passed through TENAA revealing its design and full specs in the process.













Realme RMX2052

The X50t 5G will sport a 6.57″ LCD which is rumored to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will run Android 10 from the box and certainly will have as much as 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage onboard.

In terms of optics, the X50t 5G will feature a total of six cameras – two on the front (16MP and 2MP) and four at the rear (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP) at the back.

The Realme X50t 5G will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader and pack a battery with a rated capacity of 4,100 mAh.

Via