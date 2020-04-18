Realme X50 Youth Edition Spotted on 3C, 5G Support and 30W Fast Charging Tipped

Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G has been noticed on China’s 3C certification web site, and the itemizing suggests 5G help and 30W quick charging. The Youth Edition mannequin will most likely be a barely tweaked model of the bottom Realme X50 5G telephone, launched final December. Realme has additionally launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G telephone in India in February this 12 months, and launched it in China slightly bit later. The Realme X50 Youth Edition had additionally been noticed on the MIIT certification web site beforehand.

The Chinese 3C certification site lists the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G with the mannequin quantity RMX2052. The itemizing does not reveal a lot, aside from upcoming 5G help and 30W quick charging help. To recall, the Realme X50 5G additionally got here with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge help. Apart from this, the 3C web site reveals little else, nevertheless it does trace at this new variant’s launch sooner or later.

As per earlier leaks, the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G is tipped to characteristic a 6.55-inch LCD show with 60Hz refresh price. It is predicted to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and as much as 128GB of storage. The telephone will reportedly include a quad digicam setup that features a 16-megapixel predominant digicam, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro digicam, and a final 2-megapixel portrait digicam. Up entrance, the telephone will characteristic a 32-megapixel selfie digicam. The Realme X50 Youth Edition is tipped to pack 5,000mAh battery with VOOC 4.Zero quick cost.

There is not any phrase from Realme concerning the unveil of this new variant, however the firm ought to introduce teasers nearer to its deliberate launch.

