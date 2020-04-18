Realme X50 Youth camera specs tipped

Realme introduced the X50 5G in January and adopted it up with a Pro variant subsequent month. The firm is predicted so as to add the X50 Youth Edition to the lineup quickly, which in keeping with a well-liked Chinese tipster will function a complete of six cameras – two on the entrance and 4 on the again – just like the vanilla X50 and Pro mannequin.

However, the X50 Youth will include a distinct camera setup. The common X50 sports activities 16MP vast and 8MP ultrawide models on the entrance and has a 64MP main camera on the again joined by a 12MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro modules.

The X50 Youth, however, swaps the 8MP ultrawide module on the entrance with a 2MP depth sensor, whereas the principle camera is changed with a 48MP unit which is joined by an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP models.







Realme X50 5G

The downgrade of cameras on the X50 Youth will not be too shocking since corners needed to be minimize on this toned-down model of the vanilla X50.

The supply would not reveal another particulars in regards to the X50 Youth, however because of 3C, we all know it’s going to assist 5G networks and 30W quick charging – similar to the common X50.

Source (in Chinese) | Via