Realme X50 Pro to Receive Android 11 Beta 1 Update in Early July

Realme X50 Pro will be getting Android 11 beta 1 next month for those interested in trying out the new operating system version, the company has announced. With the announcement, Realme joins several other smartphone makers that have promised Android 11 beta 1 on their smartphones. Realme X50 Pro launched in India in February and runs Realme UI, based on Android 10, and the company stated that it will be the first Realme phone to receive Android 11 beta 1, suggesting that its other smartphones are also in the list to receive the OS update. Further, the company added that the Realme X50 Pro will go on sale in India starting July 9.

Realme, in a press release, stated the Realme X50 Pro will be the first Realme smartphone to receive the Android 11 beta 1 update. It said that the update will be rolled out in early July without sharing an exact timeline. It also seems like the company will be pushing the OS update to other phones as well, sometime in the future, possibly the other Realme X50 variants. Notably, early in May, the company announced a long term beta programme with early access to Android 11 beta for Realme X2 Pro users.

With the announcement, Realme joins the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, Poco, and OnePlus in the seemingly growing list of smartphone manufacturers offering Android 11 beta 1 OS updates to some of their phones. Xiaomi announced yesterday that its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be receiving the Android 11 beta 1 update while Oppo announced the same for its Find X2 series. Earlier today, Poco jumped on the bandwagon announcing the OS update for its Poco F2 Pro. OnePlus, on the other hand, seems to be ahead of the curb as it has already released the Android 11 beta 1 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Additionally, Realme also stated that due to production disruptions caused by the lockdowns, there was a shortage in supply of the Realme X50 Pro. However, the production will resume soon and the phone will go back on sale starting July 9. The phone is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, and Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

