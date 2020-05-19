Realme X50 Pro Player sneaks off to run Geekbench, teasers talk cooling, audio and more

The Realme X50 Pro Player has been noticed operating Geekbench 4.4  as a gaming cellphone, efficiency is essential to it. In truth, most of yesterdays teasers have been centered on its Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

So, how did it do? Well, it matched the efficiency of the Realme X50 Pro 5G completely, no surprises right here because the related {hardware} is nearly the identical (the usversion is totally different, however Geekbench doesnt check storage velocity).

GeekBench 4.4 (multi-core)

Realme X50 Pro Player



12829



Realme X50 Pro



12761

GeekBench 4.4 (single-core)

Realme X50 Pro Player



4309



Realme X50 Pro



4305

Peak efficiency is one factor, sustained efficiency fairly one other. To this finish, Realme has created a multi-layer cooling resolution that features a vapor chamber and graphite sheets. They cowl the chipset fully and assist it run 10°C cooler. The vapor chamber covers 1,821mm² whereas the graphite sheets add up to 9,650mm². HyperBoost will guarantee steady body charges by analyzing each consumer enter and the state of the sport.









Sustained efficiency is ensured by an in depth cooling resolution and HyperBoost

The complete level of the Player version is delivering flagship efficiency at a cheaper price level  we already know that the common Pro is a superb cellphone, nevertheless it prices CNY 3,600/600. Weve heard that this gaming-focused model of the cellphone will begin at CNY 3,300, however the firm continues to be protecting the value beneath wraps.

The model examined right here packed 12GB of RAM, which is the top-specced mannequin. That would value more, in fact, however TENAA revealed that there might be different configurations  starting from 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

The Realme X50 Pro Player might be unveiled on May 25 together with eight different merchandise, together with the X3 collection, a sensible TV, a smartwatch and more.

Until then, well be getting morsels of information like this: the Player version can have a recreation middle app, permitting you to handle video games and associated options from a central place. You might be in a position to allow don’t disturb options that block calls and notifications or enable texts and different messages to undergo, displayed on a small window with the choice to reply with out leaving the sport.











Do Not Disturb modes  Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio help  Linear motor for haptic suggestions

For added immersion, the cellphone will pack tremendous linear audio system, it would help Dolby Atmos sound and will include a Hi-Res audio certification. Additionally, a linear motor will present 3D haptic suggestions.

Source 1 (in Chinese) | Source 2