Realme X50 Pro Player is official, comes with graphite sheets for extra cooling

Today is a special day for Realme – the firm is releasing several tools in China, consisting of 3 mobile phones. The on-line occasion started with the introduction of the Realme X50 Pro Player – a phone having the body of the normal Realme X50 Pro however with hardware-boosting functions.

Many of the remarkable front runner specifications are still right here – Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G connection, 6.44 ” AMOLED display with 90 Hz revitalize price and also LPDDR5 RAM and also UFS 3.0 storage space. The phone currently comes with HyperBoost 3.0 that assigns all the memory, chipset, and also battery power to boost the pc gaming experience – this implies no repetitive alerts, background-running applications, while the area solutions are switched off.

Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase disclosed the battery will certainly continue to be the very same and also will certainly maintain the 65 W fast-charging abilities. The 4,200 mAh battery will certainly go from 0% to 100% in 35 mins, while the phone can be up and also running and also supply a hr of telephone calls after 3 mins of billing.

HyperBoost 3.0 will certainly likewise switch over in between Wi-Fi to LTE or 5G with no lag, whichever is quickest, so there is no decrease in efficiency of the on-line pc gaming. Realme CMO likewise presented the X50 Pro Player cooling abilities – it will certainly have graphite sheets in between the battery and also the back panel to aid dissipate the warm and also supply ideal pc gaming.

Having much better pc gaming abilities without raising the cost implies some specifications need to go – the X50 Pro Player changes the 64 MP webcam with a 48 MP component, and also the telephoto video camera gives way to a 2 MP macro shooter. On the front we likewise have a downgrade – the 32 MP + 8 MP ultra-wide electronic cameras are currently 16 MP + 2 MP deepness sensing unit.

Pricing and also schedule of the Realme X50 Pro Player in Gray will certainly be introduced quickly.