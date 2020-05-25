Realme X50 Pro Player Edition With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has actually been introduced as the business’s most recent 5G mobile phone. The brand-new design is a less costly variation of the Realme X50 Pro 5G that debuted previously this year. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition features a 90 Hz screen as well as is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone additionally has a quad rear video camera configuration as well as consists of Dolby Atmos in addition to Hi-Res Audio innovations. Further, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition features a Tactile Engine as well as 4D video game resonance feeling 2.0. The mobile phone additionally consists of a Vapour Chamber together with a multilayer strong graphite for thermal monitoring.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price in India, schedule information

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition price is evaluated CNY 2,699 (aboutRs 28,700) for the 6GB variation, while its 8GB choice is valued at CNY 2,999 (aboutRs 32,000) as well as the 12 GB choice lugs a price of CNY 3,299 (aboutRs 35,100). There are Lightspeed Silver as well as Phantom Black colour alternatives to select from. The phone is presently available for pre-orders in China, with very first sale arranged for June 1. However, information concerning its international launch are yet to be exposed.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications, functions

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs Android 10 with Realme UI as well as includes a 6.44- inch full-HD+ (1080 x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 element proportion as well as 90 Hz revitalize price. The show panel additionally has a double hole-punch layout for selfie cameras. Under the hood, there is the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU as well as approximately 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The mobile phone additionally features the quad rear video camera configuration that consists of a 48- megapixel main Sony IMX586 sensing unit with an f/1.8 lens. The video camera configuration additionally houses an 8-megapixel additional sensing unit with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens that has an field-of-view (FoV) of 119 levels, 2-megapixel tertiary deepness sensing unit with an f/2.4 lens as well as a 2-megapixel quaternary sensing unit with an f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has a 16- megapixel main Sony IMX 471 sensing unit with an f/2.5 lens as well as a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit with an f/2.4 lens.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage space that does not sustain growth with a microSD card port. Connectivity alternatives on the phone consist of 4G LTE, 5G (SA as well as NSA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GENERAL PRACTITIONER/ A-GPS, NFC, as well as a USB Type- C port. Sensors aboard consist of an accelerometer, ambient light sensing unit, gyroscope, magnetometer, as well as a distance sensing unit. The phone additionally has an in-display finger print sensing unit.

Realme has actually supplied a 4,100 mAh battery that sustains 30 W Super Dart quickly billing assistance. Besides, the phone steps 159 x742 x8.9 mm as well as evaluates 209 grams.

