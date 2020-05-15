Realme X50 Pro Player Edition With Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on May 25

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is ready to be the subsequent smartphone from the Chinese firm. A pair days in the past, the corporate government Xu Qi Chase teased a brand new telephone with the codename ‘Blade Runner’ that now the corporate has revealed could be referred to as Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. The firm touted the efficiency and velocity of the telephone in a Weibo publish, suggesting there will likely be some gaming associated efficiency enhancements on the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. The telephone will likely be launched alongside a number of different new merchandise on May 25 in a web-based occasion.

As per the most recent picture shared within the Weibo publish by Realme, it may be seen that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will pack a quad rear digital camera setup in a vertical alignment. The again panel has a gradient silver end. However, no specs for the telephone are identified at this level.

According to a report by Gizmochina, a telephone with mannequin quantity RMX2072 was just lately noticed on AnTuTu web site. This telephone is alleged to be the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. The benchmark itemizing confirmed a rating of 600,806, which the publication states, suggests the presence of Snapdragon 865 SoC. The telephone was additionally reportedly noticed in on 3C certification web site that tipped the presence of 65W quick charging help.

However, it must be famous that there was no phrase from Realme on the specs or different particulars concerning the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, besides that it has the code title ‘Blade Runner’ and 4 rear cameras. Notably, the corporate introduced will probably be launching eight new merchandise on May 25 in a web-based occasion in China and the brand new publish suggests the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will likely be one among them.

To recall, the Realme X50 Pro was launched in India in February with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, quad rear digital camera setup, twin selfie cameras, and a 4,200mAh battery. It has a 6.44-inch show, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.