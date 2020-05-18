Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition was confirmed to be launched on May 25 by Realme final week. Now forward of its launch, the corporate has revealed that the upcoming Realme cellphone will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Meanwhile, the cellphone was additionally noticed on China’s regulatory physique TENAA’s web site, indicating its key specs. Additionally, a notable tipster has additionally tipped the alleged pricing and digital camera particulars of the upcoming Realme cellphone. From the alleged specs, it’s speculated that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will include downgraded cameras in contrast to the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specs (anticipated)

Last week, Realme through its Weibo account confirmed that the Reame X50 Pro Player Edition will include quad rear cameras – related to the Realme X50 Pro 5G that was launched in India in February. Through a brand new put up on the Chinese micro-blogging web site as we speak, Realme has confirmed the that the cellphone will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, a separate put up revealed that the cellphone will include 5G help and Wi-Fi 6.

Previously, it was additionally reported that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will carry the mannequin quantity RMX2072. A Realme cellphone with the identical mannequin quantity has been listed on TENAA web site, due to this fact, it’s speculated that the aforementioned smartphone on the positioning is Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. According to the TENAA web site, the Realme cellphone will likely be supplied in Red, Dark Black, and Silver White color choices. It was reported that the cellphone will function a 6.44-inch AMOLED show that has Full HD+ decision of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Moreover, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is claimed to are available three RAM variants specifically, 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM. Further, the cellphone is claimed to be supplied in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage choices. It is speculated that the upcoming Realme cellphone will run Android 10.

The TENAA web site additionally hinted that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor together with gravity sensor, distance sensor, and gentle sensor. Lastly, it was highlighted that the cellphone will measure 159.0×74.2×8.9mm and weigh 209 grams, including that there is a 2,055mAh battery as properly. The battery capability listed on TENAA is probably going incorrect.

A notable tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated) additional indicated that the quad rear digital camera setup will embody a 48-megapixel major digital camera, as an alternative of a 64-megapixel major digital camera as seen on Realme X50 Pro 5G. The tipster claimed that there can even be an 8-megapixel secondary digital camera together with two extra 2-megapixel shooters. The identical rear digital camera specs had been highlighted in TENAA itemizing. It was added that the cellphone will include a twin selfie digital camera setup that may embody a 16-megapixel digital camera and a 2-megapixel digital camera. Additionally, the tipster claims that Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will pack a 4,200mAh battery, which is extra possible to be correct than the two,055mAh listed on TENAA.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition value (anticipated)

Lastly, the tipster claims that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will value CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As talked about, Realme has solely confirmed a handful variety of specs for the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, due to this fact, the main points highlighted on TENAA and by the tipster must be taken with a pinch of salt.