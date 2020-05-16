Realme X50 Pro Player Edition specifications and price tipped

Realme is readied to introduce a gamer-centric front runner on May 25, called Realme X50 Pro PlayerEdition The business currently shared a couple of pictures of the mobile phone, which verified it will certainly sporting activity a quad cam configuration on the back. Now the details shared by a reputable Chinese informant disclosed the complete specifications of the X50 Pro Player Edition.

The resource states that X50 Pro Player Edition will certainly be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and include 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage space, though there will likely be various other memory variations also that are still unidentified.

The X50 Pro Player Edition will certainly sporting activity a 6.44″ 2400 x1080 pixel screen with a 90 Hz revitalize price. And the official-looking make that has actually emerged discloses the display will certainly have a pill-shaped opening in the top-left edge for 16 MP and 2MP cams.

The quad cam configuration on the back will certainly consist of a 48 MP major cam signed up with by one 8MP (most likely ultrawide) and 2 2MP devices (deepness and macro).

The X50 Pro Player Edition will certainly include an in-display finger print scanner and load a 4,200 mAh battery with 65 W quickly billing assistance. Its 8GB/128 GB variation is anticipated to set you back around CNY3,299 ($465/ $430).

X50 Pro Player Edition pictures shared by Realme

These specifications recommend the X50 Pro Player Edition will certainly be an X50 Pro 5G with devalued cams, yet considering that this is a gaming-oriented mobile phone, it will certainly interest see exactly how Realme separates it from the X50 Pro 5G with video gaming functions.

We’ll most likely listen to even more concerning the X50 Pro Player Edition in the days bring about the main news.

