Realme X50 Pro Player appears on TENAA with downgraded cameras

Realme is introducing a brand-new gaming-oriented front runner, called X50 Pro Player, on May25 The phone appears to be greatly based on the X50 Pro 5G gadget, however today it showed up on TENAA, exposing some distinctions.

While both tools will certainly have the very same impact, chipset and also memory, the brand-new gadget will certainly get here with much less excellent cameras – a 48 MP major shooter and also 16 MP front snapper.

.

.

.

.

.



Realme X50 Pro Player on TENAA

The Realme X50 Pro Player (envisioned in Rust Red on TENAA) will certainly maintain the 6.44 ” OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and also a finger print scanner beneath. Realme accredited the phone with 3 RAM and also storage space choices – 6/8/12 GB and also 128/256/512 GB, specifically.

The quad-cam mix on the back will certainly be 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP. For contrast, the initial X50 Pro showed up with a 64 MP major + 12 MP telephoto + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP deepness shooter. From what it appears like, Realme is scuffing the zoom lens and also changing it with a macro shooter.



Original Realme X50 Pro 5G

The front cameras are additionally a downgrade – from 32 MP major + 8 MP ultra-wide we are mosting likely to 16 MP + 2 MP – the additional most likely simply a deepness assistant.

Realme is certainly reducing prices in the video camera division, however we anticipate the X50 Pro Player to in fact supply an efficiency increase. The Realme UI is possibly mosting likely to come with some boosters that allot all the RAM and also storage space for video gaming functions, or else, as it would not make much feeling to downgrade a phone while advertising it as a “video gaming beast “.

Source ( in Chinese)|Via