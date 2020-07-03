Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Beta program opens

Realme is finding your way through the next-gen Android and contains announced it is recruiting testers for Android 11 on the X50 Pro flagship, as promised last month. The package will be based on Realme UI and won’t come with all stock Android built-in features, and as it is really early stage, the company is asking just for experienced developers.

All beta testers must flash the ROM of the phone, so people with little to no experience should hold back, Realme said it’s way too early for a reliable enough user experience. Currently, the automatic timing function is still no longer working, so manual timing is necessary. Some system functions aren’t working and the interface is “less than desirable”.

On top of this, apps might not work correctly and the machine may have “some stability problems”. If that will not stop you, check when you have the correct model number RMX2076 with the newest Android 10 version RMX2076PU_11.A.25. Realme has provided packages both for the latest OS update and the update to Android 11 Beta 1, along with rollback steps to Android 10 if people are unhappy with the ability.

