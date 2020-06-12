Realme X50 Pro 5G will get Android 11 Beta 1 in early July

Google released the first Android 11 beta two days ago with Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus quickly following up with lists of these smartphones permitted get the beta update. Now Realme too has joined the group and announced that its flagship X50 Pro 5G will get the Android 11 Beta 1 in early July.

The X50 Pro 5G currently runs Realme UI based on Android 10 sufficient reason for Android 11, you can expect it to get features like floating notifications, new one-time permission setting and Fast Share.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with as much as 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage in tow. It’s built around a 6.44″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display and sports a total of six cameras – two on the leading (32MP+8MP) and four at the back (64MP+12MP+8MP+2MP).









Realme X50 Pro 5G

The X50 Pro 5G features an in-display fingerprint reader and packs a 4,200 mAh battery that charges at as much as 65W through a USB-C port.

You can read our detail by detail written overview of the Realme X50 Pro 5G to understand all about it, or watch the video review attached below.