Realme X50 5G now available in Europe, is actually the X50m model

The Realme X50 5G is here in Europe. The phone became available earlier today, you can find it on Realme.com at a price of €350. There is only one memory configuration, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, and two color options, Jungle Green and Ice Silver (which is actually blue).

€350 is the same price as the Realme 6 Pro, which uses the slower Snapdragon 720G chipset (so 4G only) and the 6.6” screen tops out at 90 Hz. The Snapdragon 765G chipset inside the X50 brings not only 5G connectivity, but a more powerful GPU on top of that. And it takes it as its 6.57” display has a 120 Hz refresh rate. However, the 6 Pro gets 2 extra gigs of RAM at the same price.

Here’s an important note – the European X50 launched as the X50m elsewhere. They are pretty similar, save yourself for the cameras. The euro model gets a 48 MP main camera on the back, in comparison to 64 MP on the other X50 and the Realme 6 Pro.

Also, this model loses the 12 MP telephoto camera (2x zoom, 54 mm), which is available on the other X50 as well as on the Realme 6 Pro. Finally, the secondary cam on the front is a depth sensor as opposed to an 8 MP ultra wide cam.

In terms of battery the three phones are essentially the same – the new Realme X50 includes a 4,200 mAh battery that can be charged from 0% to 70% in 30 minutes (a full charge takes 55 minutes). This is as a result of the 30 W Dart charger, which is powerful enough to go from 0-43% whilst you’re gaming.













Realme X50 5G in Ice Silver and Jungle Green

The X50 brings 5G connectivity, which the 6 Pro lacks. It supports 12 different bands and can automatically switch to 4G to save lots of power then back to 5G when an app requires a fast connection. It also can juggle dual-band Wi-Fi to make certain a fast, stable, efficient connection.

There’s also the Realme X50 Pro 5G, which is much pricier, €600. It does come with a Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 and 65W fast charger (plus the better camera version with 64 MP main and 12 MP tele modules).

Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Q are launching on the Old Continent aswell. These cost only €30 (actually, €20 if you purchase them alongside any Realme phone), but they boast 10 mm drivers, IPX4 rain and sweat resistance and 4.5 hour playback (20 hours total with the charging case). These are available right now on Realme.com aswell.