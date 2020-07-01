Realme X50 5G heading to Europe, launch scheduled for July 8

The Realme X50 5G arrived in January as one of the first smartphones with the next-gen connectivity. It immediately started selling in China, nonetheless it sure took its sweet time come to Europe.

The Spanish internet site of Realme has now unmasked the wait is over and the X50 5G should come on July 8. It will be presented during an online event, scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time.

The poster also reveals the Realme Buds Q will join the party. They are TWS earphones that can come in a pill-shaped box and are pretty cheap – they are attempting to sell for roughly the same as €18 in China or €23 in India.

When the Realme X50 5G arrives in Europe, it will bring a quad-camera setup – 64MP main + 12MP telephoto + 8MP ultrawide-angle + 2MP macro snappers. However, some leaksters assume that Realme might want to bring the cost down and in actual fact introduce the X50m 5G smartphone beneath the X50 5G moniker, meaning we could be up to a less impressive 48MP main + 8MP ultrawide-angle + 2MP macro + 2MP depth combination.

We’re considering a phone with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6.57” LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, dual selfie cameras and a 4,200mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging at 30W.

