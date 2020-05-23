Realme X3 SuperZoom’s specs confirmed in a series of new teasers

Realme Europe was well mannered sufficient to remind us that the Realme X3 SuperZoom is approaching May 26 and to hype us, the corporate shared a couple of teaser posters confirming most of what has already leaked and posted a video that absolutely reveals the front and back design of the handset.









To nobody’s shock, the telephone will run on Snapdragon 855+ chipset and the corporate boasts the best AnTuTu rating for a telephone operating the mentioned SoC. There’s both some software program optimization at play right here, or Realme managed to grab well-binned Snapdragon 855+ chips. Moving onto the display screen. the handset will sport a 120Hz panel, as beforehand rumored, and it is most likely protected to imagine that it is going to be an LCD for the reason that fingerprint reader is side-mounted and never underneath it.

As for the video, it offers us a good take a look at the telephone’s design, which is not something out of the unusual. IN truth, it seems a lot just like the Realme X2 Pro with the again curves and digicam placement. However, the entrance goes for the twin punch-hole digicam design as an alternative of a waterdrop-styled notch just like the X2 series.

