Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom smart device has actually been introduced in Europe as well as the phone is offered for pre-bookings through Realme Europe website. The phone is provided in 2 colour alternatives as well as it can be found in 2 RAM/ storage space setups. Other crucial attributes of the phone consist of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, twin front video cameras, as well as 120 Hz freshen price display. The phone likewise loads a periscope electronic camera that sustains 60 X “superzoom.”

Realme X3 SuperZoom price, accessibility

Realme X3 SuperZoom price is evaluated EUR 499 (aboutRs 43,300) for the 12 GB + 256 GB storage space version. The prices of the 8GB + 128 GB alternative has actually not been revealed yet. The phone is provided Arctic White as well as Glacier Blue colour alternatives as well as it is offered for pre-bookings through Realme Europe site beginning today.

Realme on Twitter has likewise revealed that the very first sale of the Realme X3 SuperZoom will certainly occur on June 2 at 10 remain in the European area. The business is yet to make clear the launch of the smart device in India.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom operates on Android 10- based Realme UI as well as the phone includes a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120 Hz freshen price as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 security. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, combined Adreno 640 GPU. The Realme X3 SuperZoom likewise evacuates to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM as well as approximately 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage space that does not support development through microSD card.

In regards to the video cameras, the phone loads a quad back electronic camera configuration that consists of a 64- megapixel major electronic camera with f/1.8 aperture. The vertically-stacked back electronic camera component likewise houses an 8-megapixel sensing unit with a periscope lens that provides 5x optical zoom or 60 x electronic zoom as well as optical picture stabilisation (OIS). There’s likewise an 8-megapixel ultra-wide electronic camera with f/2.3 aperture as well as a 2-megapixel macro electronic camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies as well as video clip calls, the twin front electronic camera configuration consists of a 32- megapixel electronic camera with f/2.5 aperture, gone along with by an 8-megapixel electronic camera with f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a stellar setting for astrophotography.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom loads 4,200 mAh battery that sustains 30 W dart cost. For connection, the phone consists of Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as USB Type- C for billing. The sensing units on the phone consist of GPS, GLONSS, BeiDou, Magnetic induction sensing unit, Light sensing unit, Proximity sensing unit, Gyro- meter, as well as Acceleration sensing unit. Additionally, the finger print sensing unit is incorporated on the power switch.

Lastly, the Realme X3 SuperZoom procedures 163.8 x758 x8.9 mm as well as evaluates 202 grams.