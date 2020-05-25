Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC; Design Revealed

Realme X3 SuperZoom, the business’s upcoming mobile phone, has actually been verified to find with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC as well as a 120 Hz display in advance of its May 26 launch. The business, via its European Twitter account, shared a couple of posters for the Realme X3 SuperZoom with the abovementioned specs, along with a video clip disclosing the design. There have actually been a number of leakages as well as intros for the phone today the business has actually shared some information in advance of the launch. Realme likewise teased the launch of its wise band as well as really cordless (TWS) earphones, every one of which, will be revealed throughout the May 26 occasion in Europe.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specs expose

One of the posters shared by Realme Europe on Twitter reveals the visibility of Snapdragon 855+ SoC, together with an AnTuTu benchmark rating of 517,743 The various other poster for the Realme X3 SuperZoom just discloses the refresh price of the LCD display to be 120 Hz. The brief teaser video shared by the business discloses the design of the Realme X3SuperZoom It will feature double front video cameras, a quad back electronic camera arrangement, as well as will be offered in 2 colours specifically, environment-friendly as well as white. There will be a side-mounted finger print scanner also.

Realme X3 SuperZoom will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme Europe

Further, the business likewise teased the launch of its TWS earphones, probably the Realme Buds Air Neo as well as what seems to be a physical fitness tracker. Realme teased several of the specs for the Realme Buds Air Neo in advance of their India launch arranged for today, May 25, beginning 12: 30 pm. Additionally, a brand-new variation of the Realme Band just recently took place sale via Amazon as well as Flipkart inIndia This recommends that the health and fitness tracker teased for the European occasion can be the brand-new Realme Band.

The electronic launch occasion for the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be held tomorrow, May 26, at 10: 30 am CET (2pm IST) as well as steamed using the business’s social networks networks consisting of Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, as well as Realme.com.

Realme has actually an occasion prepared for today, May 25, in India as well as China, along with one prepared for tomorrow, May 26, inEurope Both the occasions will be on-line just as well as will have several item launches. The China occasion will consist of the introduction of 8 brand-new items while the India occasion will consist of the Realme TELEVISION, Realme Watch, as well as Realme Buds AirNeo The European occasion will feature the Realme X3 SuperZoom, a physical fitness tracker, as well as TWS earphones.

