Realme X3 SuperZoom to launch in India on June 26

The Realme X3 SuperZoom unveiled final month will arrive in India this month, and whereas the corporate hasn’t revealed the launch date but, a brand new report claims the smartphone will debut in India on June 26.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC – the identical chipset that powers the corporate’s 2019 flagship X2 Pro. However, rumors have it that Indian X3 SuperZoom can have a special chipset on the helm.

The X3 SuperZoom packs a 6.6″ FHD+ LCD that has a pill-shaped gap in the top-left nook for 32MP extensive and 8MP ultrawide cameras. Around the again, you get a 64MP essential digicam joined by an 8MP unit with a periscope zoom lens, 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro unit.

The smartphone encompasses a side-mounted fingerprint reader and has a 4,200 mAh battery underneath the hood that fees at up to 30W.

You can learn our in-depth written evaluation of the Realme X3 SuperZoom to be taught extra about it. And in case you are brief on time, you may watch the video linked beneath about its key options.

