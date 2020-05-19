Realme X3 SuperZoom specs confirmed by massive leak

It is not a trick that often firms give out phones in advance of their launch, so customers can finish their examinations in time for the introduction. However, the Thai internet site Tech Hangout beat the gun and also uploaded its complete testimonial of the Realme X3 SuperZoom an entire week in advance of the May 25 occasion.

The write-up, currently removed and also offered cached with Google, exposes the phone will certainly have a periscope video camera and also a Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

.

.

.

.

.



Realme X3 SuperZoom

The SoC will certainly be coupled with 12 GB RAM and also 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage space. The display 6.6 ” LCD has a 120 Hz revitalize price and also Full HD+ resolution, yet considering that it is LCD, the finger print scanner gets on the side, functioning as a power trick.

.

.

.

.

.



Realme X3 SuperZoom

The video camera arrangement of the Realme X3 SuperZoom brings 4 shooters – a 64 MP major one with Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensing unit and also an 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide web cam with 119- level FoV. The vital marketing factor of the Realme X3 SuperZoom is its 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and also OIS, with an f/3.4 aperture ahead. The 4th web cam is a standard macro lens for close-ups as much as 4cm.

.

.

.

.

.



Realme X3 SuperZoom

The people at Tech Hangout did some standards, and also the AnTuTu rating is fairly remarkable. The Realme X3 SuperZoom could have a Snapdragon 855+ chipset like the Realme X2 Pro, now the testimonial system got to 498,636, which has to do with 10% greater than what the X2 Pro completed in our testimonial in 2015, with the much faster storage space likely the major factor for it.

.

.

.

.

.



Realme X3 SuperZoom

Other specs of the X3 SuperZoom consist of a 4,200 mAh battery with 30 W quickly billing, a 32 MP selfie video camera, paired with an additional ultrawide snapper, and also as much as 60 x crossbreed zoom. Sadly, neither a microSD port neither a 3.5 mm sound jack can be seen on this phone, which may be a problem for a particular customers. At the very least there are stereo audio speakers and also the phone will certainly deliver with Android 10 and also Realme UI out of package.

.

.

.

.

.



Realme X3 SuperZoom

What is left for Realme is to reveal the cost and also schedule of the phone, which will certainly take place following week throughout a massive launch, where we likewise anticipate to see a Realme TELEVISION, a Realme Watch, and also a Realme X50 Pro Player mobile phone.

Source ( cached, in Thai)|Via