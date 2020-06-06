Realme X3 SuperZoom review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Realme usually has us questioning what’s what in its portfolio and the place new fashions match within the current lineup. It’s a bit extra of that now with the X3 SuperZoom – is it an X2 Pro successor, or does it exchange the plain X2 whereas an X3 Pro is deliberate for the close to future? Or is it an interim mannequin to bridge the time hole whereas a pair of X4s are getting put collectively? Or perhaps it is a step to the aspect of the X2s, however because it comes out some 7 months after them, Realme felt the necessity to bump the quantity? We’ll attempt to discover the X3 SuperZoom’s place underneath the solar as we transfer together with this review.

Let’s begin with that SuperZoom bit. The moniker is impressed by the cellphone’s telephoto digicam, and it is the 5 instances zoom periscope lens setting it aside from all different Realmes – the few of which have a tele cam in any respect, stick with a regular 2x unit. A standout function warrants a standout moniker then.

Does zooming out depend for SuperZoom? Perhaps they did not imply it that manner, however the handset nonetheless comes with a few entrance-dealing with cameras, one among them extremely-broad. It’s not a primary for Realme, with each the cheaper 6 Pro and the pricier X50 Pro having a second selfie shooter, but it surely’s not hurting the X3 both.

They could not have referred to as it the X3 SuperZoom LCD, might they? While the periscope makes the cellphone distinctive within the Realme roster, the non-OLED show does make the SuperZoom stick out amongst all the opposite Xs, not essentially in a great way. OLEDs do have their critics, nevertheless, and so they’ll be happy to be taught that this Realme’s LCD is 120Hz-succesful – we’ll discuss extra about that later.

Alongside the show panel, one other resolution that has budgeting and market segmentation written throughout it’s the selection of chipset – final yr’s Snapdragon 855+ is available in cheaper than the present 865 and leaves sufficient floor to justify the X50 Pro’s value premium whereas being loads highly effective nonetheless.

Here’s what the remainder of the important thing specs appear to be.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specs

Body: 163.8×75.8×8.9mm, 202g; Gorilla Glass 5 on the entrance, glass again, plastic body; Glacier Blue, Arctic White coloration choices.

163.8×75.8×8.9mm, 202g; Gorilla Glass 5 on the entrance, glass again, plastic body; Glacier Blue, Arctic White coloration choices. Screen: 6.6″ IPS LCD, FHD+ (1080x2400px) decision, 120Hz refresh charge, 399 ppi.

6.6″ IPS LCD, FHD+ (1080x2400px) decision, 120Hz refresh charge, 399 ppi. Camera: Primary: 64MP Quad-Bayer, 0.8µm pixel dimension, 1/1.72″ sensor size, 26mm equivalent focal length, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF; Ultra-wide: 8MP, 1.12µm, 1/4.0″, 16mm, f/2.3, mounted focus; Telephoto: 8MP, 124mm periscope lens, f/3.4, PDAF, OIS; Macro: 2MP, 1.75µm, f/2.4, mounted focus.

Primary: 64MP Quad-Bayer, 0.8µm pixel dimension, 1/1.72″ sensor size, 26mm equivalent focal length, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF; Ultra-wide: 8MP, 1.12µm, 1/4.0″, 16mm, f/2.3, mounted focus; Telephoto: 8MP, 124mm periscope lens, f/3.4, PDAF, OIS; Macro: 2MP, 1.75µm, f/2.4, mounted focus. Front digicam: Primary: 32MP, 0.8µm, half of.8″, 26mm, f/2.5, fixed focus; Ultra-wide: 8MP, 1.12µm, 1/4.0″, 16mm, f/2.2, mounted focus.

Primary: 32MP, 0.8µm, half of.8″, 26mm, f/2.5, fixed focus; Ultra-wide: 8MP, 1.12µm, 1/4.0″, 16mm, f/2.2, mounted focus. Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm): Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) CPU, Adreno 640 GPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm): Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) CPU, Adreno 640 GPU. Memory: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, no microSD card slot.

8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, microSD card slot. OS: Android 10, Realme UI.

Android 10, Realme UI. Battery: 4,200mAh, 30W Dart Charge.

4,200mAh, 30W Dart Charge. Connectivity: 4G LTE; Dual SIM; Dual-band Wi-Fi, Buetooth 5.0, twin-band GPS, USB Type-C 2.0.

4G LTE; Dual SIM; Dual-band Wi-Fi, Buetooth 5.0, twin-band GPS, USB Type-C 2.0. Misc:Side-mounted fingerprint sensor; single, backside-firing loudspeaker.

Perhaps you may discover another peculiarities within the above checklist. The X3 SuperZoom does not have a reminiscence card slot, whereas the vanilla X2 did have one, however not the X2 Pro or the X50 Pro. It’s not a Pro factor both – the 6 Pro decrease within the lineup does have the function.

Speaking of, very similar to the 6 Pro, the SuperZoom solely has a single speaker – the upper-ranked Xs have stereo setups. Only 30W charging help has made the minimize too, whereas sooner variations include the X2 Pro and the X50 Pro, although 30 is not half dangerous on this context.

Realme X3 SuperZoom unboxing

The X3 SuperZoom arrives in the identical instantly recognizable yellow field because the final batch of Realmes we have had in for review not too long ago. The contents are in step with what we have come to count on, too.

You get a 30-watt quick charger that Realme calls Dart and a cable to go together with it – you want each items to cost the SuperZoom shortly as they’ve proprietary wiring. Additionally, Realme is bundling a comfortable silicone case for defense. There are not any headphones within the field.