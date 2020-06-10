Realme X3 SuperZoom May Launch in India on June 26: Expected Price and Specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom is tipped to launch in India on June 26. The phone was launched in Europe last month, and a fresh tip suggests that the India launch is not too much. This employs three Realme X3 models were spotted on India’s BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification page. Alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom, the Chinese giant may also unveil the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro models. However, Realme has made no official announcements regarding the Realme X3 series India release.

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India, launch date (expected)

91Mobiles reports that sources say the Realme X3 SuperZoom is defined to launch in India on June 26. The report does not offer any clarity on whether the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro models will also launch alongside the SuperZoom or not. Realme Chief Marketing Officer for the Indian market Francis Wang recently teased that the Realme X3 SuperZoom may launch in India soon. His tweet also suggested that the India variant might be launched with a different processor. To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India just isn’t known right now, but it will probably be somewhere around exactly the same range as its price in Europe. In that region, the device is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. At launch, the company unmasked an 8GB + 128GB option aswell, but its price had not been revealed. The phone comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options and exactly the same options should likely launch in India as well. Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro models have leaked on multiple occasions in the past, but haven’t been launched at the time of yet.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Apart from the processor, we speculate that all of the other specifications of the Realme X3 SuperZoom might remain exactly the same. The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and the Europe model is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The phone packs as much as 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens that provides 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the dual front camera setup carries a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with a new starry mode for astrophotography.

The phone is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W dart charge. he fingerprint sensor is integrated on the power button. For connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C for charging.

