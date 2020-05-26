Realme X3 SuperZoom Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom is established to launch today. The Chinese firm is holding a livestream to reveal the launch of the brand-new smart device inEurope The Realme X3 SuperZoom, as its name recommends, will certainly include 60 x zoom abilities. The phone has actually likewise been teased to supply a 120 Hz screen. Alongside the Realme 3 SuperZoom, the firm is expected to launch its physical fitness band and also real wireless (TWS) earbuds at today’s launch livestream. Read on to figure out the launch timing and also various other information.

Realme X3 SuperZoom launch livestream timing

The Realme X3 SuperZoom launch occasion will begin at 10: 30 am CET (2pm IST) today. The electronic occasion will be hosted on the firm’s web site and also social networks networks, consisting of Facebook, Twitter, and also YouTube. Further, the firm is expected to launch various other items, together with the Realme X3 SuperZoom These brand-new items might consist of the Realme Buds Air Neo that the firm released in India onMonday It might likewise launch the Realme Band as its budget-friendly clever band in the European market– after its first launching in China and also India areas.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications (expected)

Realme has actually currently validated that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will certainly include improved zoom assistance. The brand-new phone has actually likewise been teased to included the 120 Hz screen. Furthermore, Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth meant its committed Zoom and also Starry Mode while recommending the launch of the Realme X3 SuperZoom in the Indian market.

If we pass the current rumours, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will certainly include a 6.57- inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and also have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM. The smart device would certainly likewise consist of a 4,200 mAh battery that might sustain 30 W quick billing. Further, the phone is rumoured to have an overall of 6 cams– with 4 included at the back and also 2 at the front. The quad back electronic camera configuration of the Realme X3 SuperZoom is rumoured to have a 48- megapixel key sensing unit. However, the front-facing electronic camera configuration is guessed to have a 16- megapixel key electronic camera sensing unit and also a 2-megapixel additional sensing unit.