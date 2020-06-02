Realme X3 SuperZoom is now on its way to Asia Pacific

Last week Realme launched the X3 SuperZoom – the models first telephone with a periscope digital camera. It packs the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, together with 12GB DDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.zero storage.

Initially, the telephone was introduced for the European market at 499, and now the most recent teasers reveal the X3 SuperZoom will seem within the Asia Pacific area with a launch scheduled in Indonesia on June 16.

During the European launch, we additionally noticed Realme Band, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo, and two new energy banks. Realme held occasions in China the day before today, the place it additionally unveiled the Buds Q, the Realme TV



We are but to obtain any affirmation which units from this wealthy portfolio will hit the Indonesian market and whether or not they are going to increase to different nations within the area similar to India, Philippines, Malaysia, and so forth.

One leakster steered India might additionally see the Realme X3 SuperZoom on June 16, however the firm web site is staying silent on that matter.

Source | Via