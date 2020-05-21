Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch in Mid-June: Report

Realme X3 SuperZoom phone is readied to launch on May26 Now in advance of the phone’s launch, a report is showing that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will certainly show up in India by mid-June The cost of the mobile phone, nonetheless, was not defined. Realme is yet to formally disclose essential information of the upcoming mobile phone, however as the name recommends, Realme X3 SuperZoom will likely concentrate on the video cameras.

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, a resource carefully related to the brand name has actually hinted that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will certainly concern India following month. Realme just recently released the Realme Narzo 10 collection in India, for that reason, this will certainly provide a long time space in between the sale of the Narzo 10 phones and also the Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch if the report holds true.

Realme X3 SuperZoom requirements (anticipated)

As stated the essential information and also the prices of the Realme X3 SuperZoom are yet to be disclosed by the firm. However, previous records have actually recommended that mobile phone will certainly feature a quad back video camera arrangement that will certainly consist of a 64- megapixel key video camera together with an 8-megapixel video camera and also 2-megapixel video camera. Additionally, it additionally guessed that there’s one more 8-megapixel video camera that will certainly use 5x optical zoom and also 60 x electronic zoom. The 60 x zoom on Realme X3 SuperZoom phone was teased by Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth with a tweet.

Other leakages have actually suggested that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will certainly include a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD present with a 120 Hz rejuvenate price. The phone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, combined with 12 GB RAM. Similarly, an informant had actually declared that the phone will certainly set you back overRs 20,000 in India.

Meanwhile, Realme will certainly be releasing brand-new items consisting of a Realme Watch and also Realme Smart TELEVISION in India in the coming days.