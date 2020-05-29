Realme X3 SuperZoom in for review

The Realme X2 Pro was launched final 12 months, and its successor because the model’s flagship is definitely the Realme X50 Pro 5G. However, the corporate determined to department out its X household laterally and earlier this week unveiled the Realme X3 SuperZoom with Snapdragon 855+ chipset for the European market.

We now have the cellphone with us and the review is already underway, however whilst you wait we although we would share our preliminary impressions of this distinctive cellphone.





The X3 SuperZoom is the primary Realme system with a periscope telephoto digicam – an 8MP sensor behind 122mm lens, which the corporate marks as 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom. Alongside it’s a 64MP major sensor, however there’s an ultrawide digicam too.

The cellphone comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of the faster UFS 3.zero storage – one thing that wasnt obtainable with the X2 Pro. Thats why the worth is 499 – it is pricier than the predecessor however can also be not touching the realm of flagships.

One disappointing function of the Realme X3 SuperZoom is the LCD display screen, which looks like a step again from the X2 Pro’s OLED. It additionally mandated a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as an alternative of an under-display one. The precise button on the facet is kind of protruded and its sharp edges make its utilization barely uncomfortable for those who dont contact it completely in the center.

Speaking concerning the design, right here now we have flater prime and backside that upon additional inspection occur to have a slight inward curve. They look trendy, however even do not permit the cellphone to face upright by itself even when it seems they may.

Our unit comes in Arctic White coloration, and it has a pleasant end – it’s nonetheless a glass panel, however isnt such a fingerprint magnet, we might examine it to the X50 Pro matte-like again panel. The software program bundle is Realme UI on prime of Android 10-based ColorOS. It appears extra akin to inventory Android than the ColorOS on Oppo telephones, however aside from that has the identical wealthy featureset.

In the retail field we even have a 30W quick charger for the 4,200 mAh battery. With the VOOC 4.zero know-how, the corporate says the Realme X3 SuperZoom ought to go from zero to 100% in 55 minutes. We’ll be certain to check that declare, however judging from previous telephones it is most likely spot on.



Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Realme X2

The Realme X3 SuperZoom seems to fill an attention-grabbing area of interest that is undeserved this 12 months as many worth manufacturers upped the costs with the 5G arrival. Once we end our full review we’ll discover out if it actually strikes pretty much as good a steadiness between value and consumer expertise as its specs recommend.