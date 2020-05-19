Realme X3 SuperZoom Images Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Realme X3 SuperZoom images and also specifications have actually been leaked on-line by a well-known informant. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is anticipated to be amongst the 8 brand-new items Realme has actually aligned for its May 25 occasion inChina The images and also specifications were obviously leaked through a Thai technology magazine yet that record is not offered any longer. However, a Twitter blog post by the informant declares to have actually recorded the leaked information.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications (anticipated)

As per the tweet, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will certainly include a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD show with a 120 Hz rejuvenate price. It will certainly be powered by the previous generation Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and also 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage space.

In terms of electronic cameras, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is stated to find with a quad back cam configuration that consists of a 64- megapixe key sensing unit with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensing unit with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and also 119- level area of sight, and also an 8-megapixel sensing unit with an f/3.4 lens that has 5x optical zoom and also 60 x electronic zoom. Finally, there is a 2-megapixel sensing unit with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is anticipated to have 32- megapixel cam in addition to one more sensing unit, information of which are uncertain.

The tweet likewise recommends a 4,200 mAh battery with assistance for 30 W Dart Flash Charge.

From the images, we can see that the affirmed Realme X3 SuperZoom has a hole-punch style real estate 2 sensing units, on the leading left edge of the display. There is likewise a side placed finger print scanner as seen in the images. The informant likewise includes that there is no 3.5 mm earphone jack or microSD card port. The phone is stated to find in 2 colour alternatives Arctic White and also Glacier Blue.

Some of the abovementioned specifications were formerly tipped too and also this brand-new leakage includes even more weight to the conjectures. The 60 x zoom was teased by Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth via atweet The cpu and also the battery capability were formerly leaked by one more informant previously this month. Additionally, a supposed Bluetooth SIG internet site listing meant the existence of Bluetooth v5.1 in the rumoured Realme X3 SuperZoom lugging design number RMX2086