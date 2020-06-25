Realme X3 SuperZoom comes to India alongside Buds Q TWS

Alongside the announcement of the vanilla X3, Realme also brought the SuperZoom variant as well as its recently launched Buds Q TWS earphones to the Indian market.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The X3 SuperZoom brings a more sophisticated camera setup compared to the vanilla version having an 8MP periscope module, with the capacity of 5x optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom. The rest of the cameras on the rear are a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro module.

The phone is created around a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate and dual selfie camera setup with a 32MP main cam and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. The phone operates on the all Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging. The pc software side is covered by Android 10 with Realme UI on top.











Realme X3 SuperZoom in blue and white

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will undoubtedly be available in blue and white colors with the 8/128GB version choosing INR 27,999 ($370) while the 12/256GB trim will set buyers back INR 32,999 ($436). Its scheduled to go on sale on June 30

In addition, Realme is restocking the X50 Pro 5G starting July 9.

Realme Buds Q

The Buds Q have an in-ear design with 10mm drivers and a pebble-inspired carrying case which brings the combined battery life to 20 hours. The Buds Q were designed by French industrial designer José Levy and are available in black, white and yellow colors. They feature an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

They pair up over Bluetooth 5.0 and each bud weighs just 3.6 grams. Retail pricing is set at INR 1,999 ($26) and sales are scheduled to begin on July 1.