Realme X3 SuperZoom camera samples tease zoom capabilities

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is scheduled to be debut in Europe subsequent Tuesday, on May 26. Keeping the hype machine going are a set of camera samples from the telephone that present out its spectacular hybrid zoom capabilities which go all the best way as much as 60x due to its 13MP periscope module.











The three pictures present us the completely different magnification ranges starting from 1x to 60x with a 5x center possibility, which is probably going the place the purely optical zoom ends. This one particularly appears spectacular because it manages to retain pretty good particulars with out a lot over-sharpening. The 60x zoom shot naturally comes with grainier particulars however remains to be completely legible.

The X3 SuperZoom is touted because the successor to final 12 monthss flagship Realme X2 Pro and is anticipated to be launched with the Snapdragon 855+ chipset with as much as 12GB RAM, a 64MP foremost camera and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W wired quick charging.

Theres additionally the X3 5G within the pipeline which is able to seemingly make the most of the Snapdragon 765G and can the periscope module and can characteristic an analogous design to the Realme 6 in keeping with a TENAA itemizing.

