Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 phones are all set to launch in India on June 25 i.e., Thursday. The two phones are increasingly being teased on Flipkart, now Reame India chief Madhav Sheth has tweeted that the Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 are both powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor. The Realme X3 has also been spotted on Geekbench revealing key specification details of the phone. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has been revealed already, whilst the Realme X3 looks to make its debut in India.

Sheth took to Twitter to announce that the Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 phones are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. He tweets that the Snapdragon 855+ SoC has been introduced for the ‘first time in this segment’, hinting at an aggressive price. He has additionally shared GPU and CPU performance AnTuTu comparison from the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 730G processors, and the Snapdragon 855+ processor sometimes appears to somewhat better than one other two.

The dedicated Flipkart teaser page has also been updated with a few more information about the Realme X3 series of phones. It reiterates that both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor and has the best AnTuTu score of 517,743 in the segment. The teaser page also confirms that the processor is clocked at 2.96GHz, and that phones integrate UFS 3.0 storage for faster transfer speed. The teaser page also hints at 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge. Some of these features could possibly be exclusive to the Realme X3 SuperZoom only.

Separately, the Realme X3 has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number RMX2085. It is listed to run on Android 10, be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and pack 12GB of RAM. The single-core score is listed to be at 2,307 points and the multi-core score is listed to be at 8,216 points.

The launch event on June 25 is set to begin at 12.30pm IST. The Realme X3 SuperZoom ought to be priced somewhere in the exact same range as its Europe model at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,900).

Is Realme TV the very best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.