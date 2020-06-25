Realme X3 Series, Realme Buds Q Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, More

Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 are typical set to launch in India today. The company will also introduce the Realme Buds Q in the united states during the launch event that may begin at 12.30pm IST. While the Realme X3 is likely to make its world wide debut in India today, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was revealed in Europe last month. The Realme Buds Q were also launched in China early in the day. Read on for more information on what is expected at today’s Realme launch event and how to watch event live stream.

Realme X3 series launch event livestream

As the nation is still working with coronavirus pandemic, Realme is hosting an online event for the launch of the Realme X3 series. The launch event will soon be livestreamed via YouTube, and it’ll begin at 12.30pm IST today. The pricing and accessibility to the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme Buds Q will be step by step at the function in several hours.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India (expected)

To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe with a price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,900) for the 12GB + 256GB model, plus it could be priced around the same range in India aswell. The company had also announced an 8GB + 128GB model in Europe, although pricing information of the variant wasn’t revealed during the time. This model should be slightly cheaper compared to the 12GB model. In Europe, the phone premiered in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options.

The Realme X3 price in India will be announced at the function. The predecessor Realme X2 was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 17,999 and the Realme X3 might be priced in the same range. The two phones are teased to be available on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme Buds Q were also unveiled in China last month, for a price of CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,600) and these could be priced around the same bracket in India aswell. The earbuds have been teased to come in three colour options – Quite Black, Quite Yellow, and Quite White. They will soon be available on Amazon and Realme.com.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

As the Realme X3 SuperZoom was already unveiled, the specifications are known. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and includes a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of the cameras, the Realme X3 SuperZoom packs a quad rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. The vertically-stacked rear camera module also houses an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-style lens that offers 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There’s also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the dual front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 aperture, associated with an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a starry mode for astrophotography.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom packs 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge. For connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C for charging. The fingerprint sensor is integrated on the power button.

Realme X3 specifications (expected)

Based on past leaks, the Realme X3 is tipped to run using Android 10-based Realme UI and feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) hole-punch display. It could be powered by an octa-core SoC, and finish off to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It can also be likely to carry a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The Realme X3 is said to have a dual selfie camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There is actually a 4,100mAh battery packed inside aswell.

Realme Buds Q features

Realme has published a dedicated page on the organization website teasing the key top features of the Realme Buds Q. The earbuds are touted to offer 20 hours of total playback (with case) and 4.5 hour of playback for a passing fancy charge. The company claims that the Realme Buds Q offer 66 % more battery life than other top-selling earbuds in the same segment.

The Realme Buds Q have a 10mm large boost bass driver. The Realme Buds Q may also be teased to be IPX4 water and dust resistant. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5. It is equipped with a fresh Gaming Mode that offers 119 milliseconds of Super Low Latency for better audio and video sync.

The teaser confirms intelligent touch controls like double tapping the side will let users answer calls and play or pause music. Triple tapping it’s going to play another song, and pressing and holding one side will end the phone call. Pressing and holding both sides will let users enter Gaming Mode.

The earbuds are positioned inside a pill-shaped charging case that supports 30W wired charging. The buds are teased to be very light at only 3.6 grams.

