Realme X3 Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, 4,100mAh Battery Tipped

Realme X3 was reportedly listed on TENAA, hinting at key particulars of the telephone. The telephone has been noticed on a number of certification websites just lately, and now the identical Realme telephone has cropped up on TENAA as effectively. This new itemizing ideas that the Realme X3 will characteristic a 6.57-inch show and run on Android software program. There is a separate Realme X3 SuperZoom mannequin that was noticed on Geekbench just lately, and the telephone was tipped to pack as much as 12GB RAM and be powered by an octa-core processor.

The supposed Realme X3 was briefly listed on TENAA with mannequin quantity RMX2142. The itemizing (now eliminated) was spotted by MySmartPrice and the telephone is tipped to characteristic a 6.57-inch hole-punch show. It is listed to pack a 4,100mAh battery and dimensions are stated to be at 163.8×75.8×8.9mm. The upcoming Realme telephone will help 5G as effectively. Apart from this, there may be little else that this TENAA itemizing reveals.

The Realme X3 with mannequin quantity RMX2412 was noticed earlier on Chinese certification web site 3C, in addition to on MIIT certification web site. The 3C itemizing exhibits the charging specs and it means that the telephone will help 30W quick charging. As talked about, there may be additionally a Realme X3 SuperZoom variant that has been noticed on the Thailand NBTC certification website. The Geekbench itemizing hinted at Android 10 software program, single-core rating of 788 and a multi-core rating of two,624.

All of those current leaks recommend that the launch of the Realme X3 is probably not too far. Realme X3 would be the successor of the Realme X2 launched in September final yr.