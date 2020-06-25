Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom have been launched in India as the company’s latest smartphones. Both new models in the Realme X3 series come with 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, and dual selfie cameras. The Realme X3 series also posseses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and includes a liquid cooling system with a vapour tube of eight millimetres diameter. On the element of distinction involving the two models, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a periscope-style lens setup to offer 5x optical zoom, whereas the Realme X3 has a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India, sale date

The Realme X3 price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB + 128GB storage option at Rs. 25,999. On the other hand, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has an 8GB + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 27,999 and a 12GB + 256GB storage option at Rs. 32,999. Both Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available in two distinct colour options, namely Arctic White and Glacier Blue. The first sale for both phones will need place on June 30 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The pre-bookings will open at 8pm today and will carry on through June 27. The phones is likewise sold via offline stores in the coming weeks.

To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was unmasked in Europe last month with an amount tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,500) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

Realme X3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X3 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display which has 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 % screen-to-body ratio. The display panel can also be protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel and contains 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Realme X3 has got the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor by having an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone even offers a 12-megapixel sensor at the back, with a telephoto lens of an f/2.5 aperture that support 2x optical zoom.

Realme X3 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display

For selfies and video chat, the Realme X3 includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front end with an f/2.0 lens, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

The Realme X3 has 128GB of UFS 3.0 Boost onboard storage that does not support expansion via microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, there are Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio technologies.

Realme has provided a 4,200mAh battery on the Realme X3 that supports 30W Dart Flash Charge fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 163.8×75.8×8.9mm and weighs 202 grams.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications, features

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has many similarities with the Realme X3. The phone includes dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI at the top. It even offers the same 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display you will get on the Realme X3. Similarly, there is certainly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The Realme X3 SuperZoom, however, packs as much as 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also has the quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor by having an f/1.8 lens and the 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. Further, there is certainly the 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is sold with the same full-HD+ display which can be found on Realme X3

On the major distinction part, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with an 8-megapixel sensor at the trunk with a periscope-style lens setup which has an f/3.4 aperture and offers 5x optical zoom support. The rear camera setup also works with a preloaded Starry Mode for astro-photography.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes with a dual selfie camera that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor by having an f/2.5 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens.

Realme has provided up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 Boost storage on the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It even offers the same sensor array which can be found on the Realme X3. Further, the telephone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Flash Charge. The phone also has Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio technologies. Lastly, it has got the same dimensions and weight that are there on the Realme X3.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.