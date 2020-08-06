Realme X3 Pro pops up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855+

We have actually been hearing speculations about an inbound Realme X3 Pro however the business is still remaining quiet on the subject. Earlier this year a gadget with the design number RMX2121 was spotted on TENAA and leaksters recommended this is the phone; today a various gadget codenamed RMX2083 shined on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855+, raising the concern which one is the genuine X3 Pro.

Alleged Realme X3 Pro on Geekbench

The Realme X3 and the Realme X3 Superzoom both showed up with the Snapdragon 855+, so why would not the business keep it constant?

However, a 3rd design number RMX2170 was likewise recommended to be the X3 Pro, raising the concern which is the ideal one.

The Realme X3 had some great specifications, while the Superzoom took the lineup to another level with 5x optical zoom in the telephoto cam, up to 12 GB RAM and a 32 MP selfie shooter.

If the Realme X3 Pro is going to attempt and end up being the king of the household, it much better bring 65 W crediting the scene, or why not even the 125 W UltraDART requirement, revealed last month.

