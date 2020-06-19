Realme X3 Pro passes by TENAA revealing core specs and design

An upcoming Realme phone bearing the RMX2121 model number was spotted in a TENAA listing, revealing its design and specs. According to speculation, this is actually the Realme X3 Pro, that ought to serve because the flagship in the X3 line.

The listing confirms a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner and dimensions of 160.8 x 75.2 x 8.5mm. It sports dual-mode 5G connectivity and a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery (the total capacity remains unconfirmed but it’s likely 4,400mAh). The back includes a rectangular cutout for the four cameras and flash.











Realme RMX2121

The phone may also ship with Android 10, presumably bundled with Realme UI on the top.The only previous components of info we’ve on the X3 Pro come from an AnTuTu benchmark run which revealed the telephone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and will feature UFS 3.1 storage.

Source (in Chinese) | Via