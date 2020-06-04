Realme X3 Models Spotted on Google Play Listing, India’s BIS Certification Page: Report

Realme X3 SuperZoom was recently launched with top-end specifications, and new rumours indicate that the series could possibly be heading to India very soon. According to a study, three models belonging to the Realme X3 series were spotted on the Google Play Console listing page, which also match the model numbers found on India’s BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification page. All of this indicates that Realme could launch the X3 series quickly. Not only that, form SuperZoom variant which was announced last month, it’s speculated that we could see an X3 and X3 Pro models too. The latter bit is purely speculation at this point, until Realme confirms it.

The Realme X3 series were initially spotted on Google’s list of eligible Android devices, as reported by MySmartPrice. The series were identified with the help of the next model numbers — RMX2081L1, RMX2085L1, and RMX2086L1. The RMX2086 model is considered the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which could imply that the other two are yet-to-be announced phones from exactly the same series. Similar model numbers were also spotted on the Indian BIS certification page, in line with the same report.

These model numbers were later spotted on the Google Play Console listing too, along side some basic specifications. All three models (RMX2085L1, RMX2085L1, RMX2086L1) seem to have full-HD+ resolutions (1080×2400) and a pixel count of 480ppi. The SoC used listed here is a ‘Qualcomm SM8150′ or the Snapdragon 855. The main difference is based on the amount of RAM. The RMX2085L1 and RMX2085L1 models have 8GB of RAM, whilst the RMX2086L1 is shown to have 12GB of RAM.

Realme has yet to confirm the existence of other models in the X3 series, but all of the leaks point out there being more than just one single variant. If true, another models may have similar features as the SuperZoom version, with the major difference being the SoC (use of a standard Snapdragon 855 model, versus the plus version) and the cameras. We could also visit a reduction in battery capacity, fast charging speed and perhaps less refresh rate display (90Hz, instead of 120Hz). A rumour back in May hinted that the company could launch the Realme X3 SuperZoom in India in mid-June. Considering the models are now showing up on Google and BIS listings, an imminent launch is indeed hinted at.

