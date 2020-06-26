Realme X3 hands-on review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Realme unveiled the X3 to the world yesterday at a meeting in India alongside the already official X3 SuperZoom. While we’d already reviewed the SuperZoom, the Realme X3 proper was not used to us, so we jumped at the chance to spend time with it.

The X3 and X3 SuperZoom are not all that different, actually. Obviously, the SuperZoom’s periscope telephoto is exclusive compared to that model and the vanilla X3 gets a more modest 2x zoom module alternatively. The remaining rear cams are the same between the two. Over on the front, the Realme X3 gets a 16MP main selfie shooter in place of the SZs 32MP unit, but keeps the secondary cam for ultra wide selfies. So there is a couple of camera downgrades, but nevertheless a compelling configuration in the end.

And that’s really all that sets them apart. The Realme X3 is still powered by exactly the same Snapdragon 855+ chipset that true flagships had last Fall, a 120Hz 6.6-inch LCD sits on the front and there’s a 4,200mAh battery to get you throughout the day.

Realme X3

Body: 163.8×75.8×8.9mm, 202g; glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass straight back, plastic frame; Colors: Glacier Blue, Arctic White.

163.8×75.8×8.9mm, 202g; glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass straight back, plastic frame; Colors: Glacier Blue, Arctic White. Display: 6.6″ IPS LCD, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 399ppi; 120Hz refresh rate.

6.6″ IPS LCD, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 399ppi; 120Hz refresh rate. Chipset: Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm): Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485); Adreno 640 (700 MHz).

Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm): Octa-core (1×2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485); Adreno 640 (700 MHz). Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM; UFS 3.0.

128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM; UFS 3.0. OS/Software: Android 10, Realme UI.

Android 10, Realme UI. Rear camera: Wide (main) : 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.72″; Ultra wide angle : 8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚, 16mm, 1/4.0″; Telephoto : 12 MP, f/2.5, 51mm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom; Macro : 2 MP, f/2.4; LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash, HDR, panorama.

: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.72″; : 8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚, 16mm, 1/4.0″; : 12 MP, f/2.5, 51mm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom; : 2 MP, f/2.4; LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash, HDR, panorama. Video capture: [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS

[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS Front camera: Wide (main) : 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm. Ultra wide angle : 8 MP, f/2.2; Panorama; Video capture: [email protected], gyro-EIS.

: 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm. : 8 MP, f/2.2; Panorama; Video capture: [email protected], gyro-EIS. Battery: 4200mAh; fast charging 30W.

4200mAh; fast charging 30W. Misc: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass.

You also get quite similar bundle with the X3 that ships with the X3 SuperZoom. A 30W fast charger comes in the box and we clocked a full charge from flat at 58 minutes on the SuperZoom, so with the identical bits between the two handsets, there is no reason you may anticipate anything else from the X3. You do have to make use of the included cable, however, as it’s a proprietary system – though OnePlus and Oppo cables may possibly still work, wink.

Inside the box, you’ll also get yourself a smoked transparent silicone case – ideal for protection as well as for preventing wobbling if the phone’s prone on its back. That’s one thing we noticed in our early experience with the X3, more of which – on another page.