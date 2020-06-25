Realme X3 goes official with 12MP telephoto camera, Snapdragon 855+ chipset

After introducing the X3 SuperZoom final month, Realme now comply with it up with the vanilla Realme X3. As the title suggests, the X3 lacks the periscope module discovered on the SuperZoom and opts for a traditional 12MP telephoto digicam as an alternative.

Another distinction comes within the selfie digicam division the place the X3 packs a 16MP main shooter and an 8MP ultrawide snapper in a similar-looking a pill-shaped cutout. Apart from the digicam variations and storage configurations, the X3 is an identical to the SuperZoom.

Upfront we now have a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh charge and the twin punch-hole cutout. The fingerprint scanner nonetheless resides on the right-hand-side. Around the again, we discover the identical 64MP main shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide digicam and a 2MP module and the brand new 12MP 51mm telephoto snapper.

Last 12 monthss Snapdragon 855+ sits on the helm alongside 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.zero storage. The cellphone boots Android 10 with Realme UI on prime. The battery is available in at 4,200 mAh and helps 30W wired quick top-ups.

The Realme X3 might be obtainable in blue and white colours and begins at INR 24,999 (330$) for the 6/128GB trim. Theres additionally an 8/128GB model for INR 25,999 ($343) and each are scheduled to go on sale on June 30.