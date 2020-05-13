Realme X2 Pro is getting Android 11 beta soon, testers wanted

That fasted– Realme is currently hiring lasting beta testers that will certainly check out Android 11 on the X2Pro You review that right, Android 11, which isn’t also formally in beta yet as Google pressed it back to a June launch.

The fortunate 100 that obtain chosen will certainly experience greater than the current variation of the mobile OS, they will certainly likewise be evaluating unreleased functions of the Realme UI. If you desire in, you have up until May 18 to subscribe (inspect the Source web link for even more information).

The beta program will certainly last a complete year, yet that does not always imply that the various other Realme X2 Pro proprietors will certainly need to wait up until 2021 to obtain the upgrade. When the business hired beta testers for the Android 10 upgrade for the phone, the screening began in November 2019 as well as the upgrade was launched in April this year.

The business hasn’t formally revealed when the secure Android 11 upgrade will certainly get here, that will certainly be introduced later on. Still, the X2 Pro will certainly be among the very first phones to obtain the brand-new OS variation, well done Realme.

