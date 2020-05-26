Realme Watch vs Xiaomi Mi Watch: Price, Specifications Compared

Realme Watch was launched in India by the corporate on Monday that includes a color show and a couple of.5D curved glass. The smartwatch presently has 12 preloaded watch faces however is anticipated to get greater than 100 afterward. The firm has offered the Realme machine with a number of well being and health associated options together with a coronary heart fee sensor. Realme has all the time been in comparison with Xiaomi. When it involves smartwatches, Xiaomi has received its Mi Watch that was launched in November final yr. Let’s see how each the smartwatches stack up towards one another.

Realme Watch vs Mi Watch value

Realme Watch is priced at Rs. 3,999. The wrist strap designs will likely be out there individually in Red, Blue, and Green color choices for Rs. 499 every. On the opposite hand, the Mi Watch is far more costly at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,700). The value of its premium variant is CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,100). However, these for the Mi Watch are the costs in China and the watch is but to launch in India. Colour choices on the watch embrace Silver and Black.

Realme Watch vs Mi Watch specs

Realme Watch includes a 1.4-inch 320×320 pixels touchscreen show with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Three safety. There is a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor on the smartwatch. It comes with an IP68-certified construct that has mud and water resistance.

On the Mi Watch, there’s a 1.78-inch 368×448 pixels AMOLED touchscreen with 326ppi. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. It comes with a six-axis sensor, coronary heart fee sensor, GPS assist, compass, and barometer on the watch. It can also be water and swim-proof.

Realme Watch vs Mi Watch battery, connectivity

Realme Watch comes with a 160mAh battery that’s claimed to ship seven days of utilization when the guts fee monitor is enabled (nine-day battery life with disabled). The smartwatch by Realme helps Bluetooth v5.Zero connectivity and is appropriate with Android 5.0 Lollipop or above — utilizing the Realme Link app. There is not any SIM card assist on Realme Watch.

Mi Watch packs a 570mAh battery. The firm claims it’ll last as long as 36 hours on a single cost. There is assist for dual-SIM mobile connectivity by way of eSIM. The smartwatch additionally contains Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, and NFC assist.