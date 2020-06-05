Realme Watch to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Watch will go sale as we speak for the primary time in India via Flipkart and Realme India web site at 12pm (midday). Launched in May, it’s the first smartwatch by the corporate and comes at a reasonably funds pleasant worth. It has a color show with 2.5D curved glass and touchscreen help. The Realme Watch comes in a single dimension, with options like a number of sports activities modes, clever exercise and private well being monitoring, and lots of watch faces.

Realme Watch worth in India

The Realme Watch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is on the market with completely different colored straps together with military inexperienced, black, blue, and crimson. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com beginning 12pm (midday).

Flipkart has a number of provides for prospects. It is providing 5 p.c limitless cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank bank cards in addition to 10 p.c low cost on Axis Bank Buzz bank cards. There are no-cost EMI plans starting from Three months to 12 months for Flipkart Axis Bank prospects.

Realme Watch specs and options

The Realme Watch encompasses a 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) show with touchscreen and a couple of.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch has a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor. It helps 20mm detachable wrist straps and has an IP68-certified construct that makes it mud and water-proof. It connects via Bluetooth v5.Zero and requires a smartphone with the Realme Link app and OS model Android 5.0 Lollipop or above. The Realme Watch is backed by a 160mAh battery that the corporate claims may give up to seven days of utilization with coronary heart charge monitor enabled and nine-day battery life with it disabled. There can be a Power Saving Mode that extends the battery to 20 days on a single cost. The Realme watch measures 256×36.5×11.8mm and weighs 31 grams.

It comes with 12 watch faces to select from and the corporate has beforehand said that over 100 watch faces will likely be added via an over-the-air (OTA) replace someday in the longer term. The Realme Watch options real-time coronary heart charge monitoring utilizing the built-in PPG sensor. It additionally has an SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen ranges. There are 14 completely different sports activities modes together with Cricket, Walk, Yoga, and Badminton, amongst others. The Realme Watch additionally comes with sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, hydration reminder, and meditation enjoyable.

The smartwatch can carry out typical features like offering notification alerts from many of the apps, management the music participant, unlock your telephone, and extra.

