Realme Watch Teasers Reveal 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Ahead of May 25 Launch

Realme Watch – the upcoming smartwatch from Realme – has actually currently been teased on a main intro web page forIndia After numerous leakages and also rumours, the Realme Watch has actually currently been verified ahead with a 1.4-inch display. The web page likewise shares some customisability alternatives with 2 various bands and also some features consisting of smart activity tracking, 24/ 7 health and wellness support, enjoyment on the move, to name a few. The Realme Watch will certainly be formally revealed on May 25 in India, along with the Realme TELEVISION, via an electronic occasion streamed on the business’s social media sites networks.

The teaser page discloses the layout and also looks of the Realme Watch, together with some features. It has thick bezels and also a chin that houses the Realme branding. It will certainly include a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen which the business declares, is the “biggest screen in India in the price segment.” The intro web page reveals various coloured bands consisting of blue, eco-friendly, and also red colour alternatives. There is likewise a Classic Strap that is black in colour, in addition to a Fashion Strap that is “coming soon.” There will certainly be customised watch deals with too.

Realme Watch will certainly track 14 various tasks

In terms of activity tracking, the Realme Watch will certainly have tracking for 14 sporting activities settings consisting of football, basketball, aerobics, tennis, yoga exercise, treadmill, running, and also cycling, to name a few. The smartwatch will certainly likewise have a ’24/ 7 Health Assistant’ integrated with real-time heart price surveillance, in addition to blood oxygen degree surveillance (SpO2). Further, the intro web page states the Realme Link application which will certainly be the control centre for the RealmeWatch It is readily available just on the Google Play store as of currently.

Additional features existing in the Realme Watch consist of clever notices, songs control, and also video camera control for the linked mobile phone. The May 25 occasion will certainly begin at 12: 30 pm IST and also will certainly be streamed on the business’s social media sites networks consisting of Twitter, Facebook, and also YouTube.

From previous records, it is anticipated that the Realme Watch will certainly have a 320 x320 pixels resolution display and also a 160 mAh battery. It is likewise claimed ahead with an IP68- licensed develop and also work on an exclusive os.