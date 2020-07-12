Realme Watch Review – GSMArena.com news

Realme debuted as a smartphone brand in May 2018 but it’s quickly expanding its ecosystem lately. The company launched its first TWS earphones Buds Air last December, then the first smartband, Realme Band, in March, accompanied by its first smart TELEVISION and smartwatch in May that are simply called Realme TV and Realme Watch.

The Realme Watch is kept at the biggest market of Realme’s AIoT ecosystem, and in the future, it’ll be able to get a grip on multiple AIoT devices like air purifiers, smart lamp and smart speakers without requiring a smartphone.

Priced at €55/INR3,999 ($53), the Realme Watch includes a 1.4″ color touchscreen, app and call notifications, activity tracking, IP68 dust and water resistance, and 24-hour heartrate monitoring. It also features an SpO2 monitor that measures your blood oxygen level. I used the Realme Watch for over a month and I’m willing to give you a rundown of its real life performance.

Realme Watch specifications

Display: 1.4″, 320×320 pixel color screen, 323ppi pixel density, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3

1.4″, 320×320 pixel color screen, 323ppi pixel density, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 Straps: Detachable silicon straps, 20mm width, 164-208mm adjustable length

Detachable silicon straps, 20mm width, 164-208mm adjustable length Features: Real-time heart rate monitor, Blood Oxygen level monitor, IP68 rating, Sleep Tracking, Sports Tracking, Step Counter, Meditation, Smart Notifications, Idle Alert, Drink Reminder, Phone Finder, Weather Forecast, Music and Camera Control

Real-time heart rate monitor, Blood Oxygen level monitor, IP68 rating, Sleep Tracking, Sports Tracking, Step Counter, Meditation, Smart Notifications, Idle Alert, Drink Reminder, Phone Finder, Weather Forecast, Music and Camera Control Sports Modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Yoga, Cricket, Aerobic Capacity, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical and Table Tennis

Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Yoga, Cricket, Aerobic Capacity, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical and Table Tennis Sensors: PPG optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Rotor Vibration Motor

PPG optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Rotor Vibration Motor Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Compatible with Android 5.0+

Bluetooth 5.0, Compatible with Android 5.0+ Battery: 160 mAh

160 mAh Colors: Black, Blue, Red, and Green

Black, Blue, Red, and Green Dimensions: 36.5 x 11.8 x 256 mm

36.5 x 11.8 x 256 mm Weight: 31 grams

Design

The Realme Watch features a minimal design reminiscent of the Apple Watch. It features a glossy finish and on its right side is really a multi-functional physical button with a golden accent. It offers decent feedback and may be used to show on/off the screen, return, and power on/off the smartwatch. However, the button does make some noises when pressed which makes me question its durability.

The Realme Watch weighs just 31 grams, which makes it ideal to wear during the night for sleep tracking. Its detachable silicon straps will also be quite comfortable and durable. They are 20mm wide and have an adjustable period of 164-208mm. However, their design sometimes makes the process of wearing the smartwatch quite cumbersome.









Realme Watch

The straps can be found in black, blue, red and green colors and also have two design types – Classic and Fashion. The former can be obtained only in black color and comes bundled with the Realme Watch, whilst the latter arrives in all four shades and needs to be purchased separately.

The Realme Watch is IP68 certified, meaning you can go in a shower and wear it while swimming, but like the Realme Band, the Realme Watch doesn’t track swimming which means you won’t get any data about your performance.

The smartwatch packs a 1.4″ color touchscreen and below that is the Realme logo. It isn’t obviously visible usually, making us question the requirement to put it there to begin with. Realme could’ve avoided that to make the bezels smaller and pack a bigger display.

Around the back, we now have charging pins, PPG optical heart rate sensor and the SpO2 sensor. These are arranged in a very slightly elevated circular plate, which ensures the sensors make proper contact with your skin for accurate measurements and there’s no grime accumulated as time passes.



Charging pins, PPG optical heart rate sensor, and SpO2 sensor on Realme Watch

Display

The Realme Watch packs a 1.4″ color touchscreen of 320×320-pixel resolution. It has a peak brightness of 380 nits and includes the protection of 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The screen of the Realme Watch looks quite good indoors even at 10% brightness, but outdoors you need to crank up the brightness completely up to 100% to be able to see the on-screen content. However, even at max brightness, it becomes a tad difficult to see the content under sunlight if the screen is covered with fingerprint smudges.

Since we’re talking about brightness, it’s worth mentioning that unlike the Realme Band, the Realme Watch does not support Night Brightness Setting in the Realme Link app, meaning you’ll have to by hand reduce the brightness at night and increase it during the day. This is really inconvenient and hopefully Realme adds the Night Brightness feature to the Watch soon.

The Realme Watch currently supports a total of 12 watch faces with the default one displaying time, date, weather, steps, heart rate, and calories burned. The battery level could be checked with a right swipe on the homescreen which also gifts quick shortcuts for DND, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, Brightness, and Power Saving Mode.

Realme says a lot more than 100 watch faces will undoubtedly be rolled out through an OTA, but no timeframe has been provided for that. At present, the smartwatch can hold at the most six watch faces up to speed and these can be replaced whenever you want through the Realme Link app. However, you don’t need the app if you wish to change the watch face on the smartwatch. You can do that from the smartwatch it self by long pressing on the homescreen and selecting the watch face you prefer.









Realme Watch currently supports 12 watch faces

It’s worth noting that unlike some other smartwatches in the cost range, the Realme Watch doesn’t feature a customizable watch face, but Realme explained it will provide this functionality with another update.

The Realme Watch includes a

the Smart Notifications feature which alerts you of incoming calls, SMS as well as notifications from other apps installed on the paired smartphone. And there is also the Lift Wrist to Wake Screen feature which turns on the display when you boost your wrist. This worked mostly fine but unlike the Realme Band, you can not set it up to show on/off automatically at confirmed time. It needs to be enabled/disabled from the Realme Watch by hand which is a significant chore.

Software

Like the Realme Band, the Realme Watch also depends on the Realme Link app to be set up and operated. The app is only designed for Android users and there is no word on when it’s going to come to iOS.

The pairing process of the Realme Watch is similar to Realme Band’s and you will check out the screenshots below to acquire a better concept of smartwatch’s settings options in the Realme Link app.













Realme Watch settings in Realme Link app

The UI of the Realme Watch is pretty clean and simple but sluggish at times. A swipe down on the homescreen gives access to the notifications, one on the best presents quick settings, and swiping left provides information regarding the weather, last night’s sleep, daily heartrate as well as daily step count and burned calories.

Swiping on the homescreen presents different choices which include Workout, SpO2, Heart Rate, Activity Records, Sleep, Music, Camera, Find My Phone, Meditation, Alarm, Stopwatch, Weather, and Settings. The last one lets you tinker with Do Not Disturb, Raise to Wake, heartrate monitoring, time format, display brightness, and vibration intensity among a couple of others.

Those who’ve used the Realme Band will notice that settings for alarm, DND, and Lift Wrist to Wake Screen have already been moved from the Realme Link app to the Realme Watch. We talked to Realme about this and were told that the business moved these features to the smartwatch since it features a screen larger than Realme Band’s which makes it easier for the users to customize them.

Features and Performance

The Realme Watch, such as the Realme Band, comes with real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counter, drink reminder, sedentary reminder, sport modes and Smart Notifications, and the new features include blood oxygen level monitor, meditation relaxing and camera get a grip on.

The Realme Watch also features weather forecast, music get a grip on and phone finder, of rolled out for Realme Band in April.

Let’s speak about heartrate monitoring first. The Realme Watch comes with a PPG optical heart rate sensor situated on the back such as the Realme Band, but now it’s furnished by Goodix.

I compared the center rate monitoring on the Realme Watch with the slightly higher priced Amazfit Bip S and found the values to be similar most of the time. You can assess the pulse by hand from the Realme Watch or contain it measured automatically at an interval of 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 20 minutes, or 30 minutes. You also get options to set thresholds for low and high heart rates to receive alerts if your pulse remains above or below the thresholds for 10 minutes. You will get a quick look into your pulse data for the current day on the smartwatch it self and more details can be found in the Realme Link app.











Realme Watch can measure heart rate by hand and automatically

The Realme Watch comes with a SpO2 sensor located at the back which measures the oxygen level in your blood. However, unlike heartrate monitoring, the blood oxygen level isn’t measured automatically at a group interval and also you have to by hand start it from the smartwatch. All the data is displayed in the Realme Link app along with your blood oxygen level range, its average, and the number of times it was measured. But do note that this data should really be only useful for reference and Realme advises against deploying it as a basis for diagnosis and treatment.









Blood oxygen level data in Realme Link app

Moving on to sleep tracking, the Realme Watch automatically measures the quality of your sleep and quick access to the information on the smartwatch. It also presents the data in a graphical form in the Realme Link app and tells you whenever you fell asleep and woke up, and the total sleep hours are broken in to Deep Sleep, Light Sleep, REM, and Awake. However, sleep tracking is buggy at the moment and lots of times the smartwatch thought I was awake when I was not.









Sleep data with sleep heart rate

The Smart Notifications feature works exactly the same way since it did on Realme Band – you receive alerts for incoming calls, SMS, and notifications from other apps installed on the paired smartphone.

Initially, the Realme Watch could only show one notification but after an OTA update, the smartwatch shows up to 10 notifications. And such as the Realme Band, the Realme Watch also doesn’t display notifications with icons of several apps – even popular ones like Instagram that’s mentioned in the company’s marketing material. Besides, notifications are not displayed on the screen when among the 14 sports modes is turned on or the music control screen is open, but with the latter, you can press the back button and check always notifications from the notification center.











Incoming Call alert • App Notification alerts

Scrolling through the notifications isn’t always a smooth experience since the smartwatch often registers accidental touches and opens the notification you may not be thinking about. And to exit the notification center you have to scroll down completely to the Clear All button and swipe up, which does not always work and you find yourself opening a notification, but fortunately, it is possible to exit the notification center using the physical button of the smartwatch.

Besides, there’s no solution to reply to notifications from the Realme Watch right now and it is unclear if Realme will roll out Quick Replies for the smartwatch considering that the company’s Indian CEO Madhav Sheth last month said that this feature is still under evaluation.

Talking about sports tracking, the Realme Watch includes a total of 14 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Yoga, Cricket, Aerobic Capacity, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical and Table Tennis. The last five would be the new ones introduced by Realme.













Badminton • Indoor Cycle/Spinning • Elliptical • Table Tennis

Aerobic Capacity is basically a VO2 Max test that will require you to simply take an outdoor run for 12 minutes, whilst the other four are self-explanatory. You can check out your workout history for the present week on the Realme Watch with some data that’s not shown on the Realme Link app for whatever reason. For example, the Walk mode will record your peak heartrate, average speed, average pace, and average cadence and display that data in the Activity Records section on the smartwatch although not on the Realme Link app.







Walk mode data in Realme Link app

The steps counter isn’t perfect and does count some extra steps which is usually the case with fitness trackers, but it’s worth mentioning that the Realme Watch counted steps when driving. I also noticed that the Realme Watch doesn’t record the distance in sports modes like Walk if the GPS with the paired smartphone is disconnected.

The Realme Watch also comes with a feature called Meditation which can help you relax by inhaling and exhaling. It’s turned on from the smartwatch and you get four duration options – 1 minute, 3 minutes, five minutes, and 10 minutes. At the end of the session, the smartwatch displays your beats each minute but the data isn’t recorded and shown in the Realme Link app.

Other health features on the Realme Watch include sedentary reminder and drink reminder. The former reminds you to get right up and move while the latter reminds one to stay hydrated by drinking tap water. You reach select the reminder frequency for both features, but Realme has made a small change to the drink reminder – you do not get to choose the days when you need to be reminded to drink water, which was possible with the Realme Band.









Sedentary Reminder • Drink Reminder

Lastly, we have the Weather Forecast and Phone Finder which are self-explanatory, as well as Camera Control and Music Control – the former enables you to use the Realme Watch as a remote shutter button for your phone, while the latter lets you play/pause music, change tracks and adjust the quantity. It also worked with YouTube videos.









Phone Finder • Camera Control

Before I wrap up the performance report on the Realme Watch, I wish to point out the connectivity problems the smartwatch is marred with. After the Realme Watch is reconnected with the paired smartphone you must open the Realme Link app, tap on the Realme Watch option, and swipe down seriously to sync once or twice before the smartwatch is actually associated with the phone for notifications. This often took a couple of minutes and hampered the entire experience with the Realme Watch.

Battery life

The Realme Watch ships with a 160mAh battery which the company says can provide seven days of autonomy with heart rate monitoring turned on, and nine days without it.

In my testing, the Realme Watch lasted four days on the average with the display brightness at 20%, vibration intensity set to highest and over 100 notifications during the day, which do consume extra power considering that the smartwatch vibrates every time you receive a notification. This also contains around 80 minutes of walking and do observe that your mileage will vary with respect to the duration and type of your workout.



Realme Watch using its circular charger

It’s also worth mentioning that after the battery dips below 10% charge, you can’t measure heart rate by hand, but for some reason, the smartwatch keeps measuring the pulse automatically. It even lets you measure your blood oxygen level with the SpO2 monitor.

To juice up the battery, the Realme Watch ships with a tiny, circular charger which the company told us can fill the cell from flat to 100% in around 2.5 hours. But our charging tests yielded different results.

The smartwatch took 2 hours and 45 minutes to go from zero to 100%, 5 hours and 21 minutes to go from 3% to 100%, and 3 hours and 42 minutes to go from 4% to 100%. We talked to Realme’s product team about this and so they concluded that my unit was defective and shipped a fresh one, but I couldn’t get the battery to fully drain for a charge test at the time of writing this so we’ll update the review once we’ve completed the tests on the new unit.

Verdict

The Realme Watch is really a nice-looking smartwatch that is lightweight and includes features like IP68 dust and water resistance, SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen level measurement, and music and camera controls. But the smartwatch has its fair share of problems. The outdoor visibility of its display isn’t impressive and sleep tracking can also be buggy at this time. Besides, the Smart Notifications feature is less than stellar right now and the smartwatch only supports Android devices.

So could be the Realme Watch worth your hard earned money? Well, the Realme Watch is a first-gen smartwatch from the company and we weren’t really expecting it to sweep us off our feet. Besides, most of the problems the smartwatch has today are something Realme can fix with software updates. So when you yourself have the patience to wait for Realme to squash the bugs or plan on purchasing the company’s ecosystem, you can buy the Realme Watch, but if that is not the case, the Amazfit Bip S may be worth considering. It’s slightly higher priced but supplies a better over all experience compared to Realme Watch. We’ll publish our Amazfit Bip S review soon, so you might wish to hold off your purchase for a couple days.

Pros

Design

Lightweight

IP68 rating

SpO2 monitor

Cons