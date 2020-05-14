Realme Watch Officially Teased, Expected to Launch in India Soon

Realme Watch is coming quickly because the Chinese firm has began teasing its impending arrival. The new improvement comes simply days after some renders of the Realme Watch surfaced on-line. The smartwatch by the Chinese firm is rumoured to have an IP68-certified construct with mud and water resistance and embody a 1.4-inch show. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth informed Gadgets 360 earlier this 12 months that the corporate had plans to enter the market of smartwatches this 12 months. The Realme Watch will sit alongside the corporate’s present fitness-tracking Realme Band.

The official Realme account on Twitter has shared a teaser video posted by the Realme Link deal with that highlights the upcoming launch of the Realme Watch. The video has additionally individually been shared by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth. The govt additionally hinted at its imminent launch by asking Twitteratis, “Our next AIoT [Artificial Intelligence of Things] products are on the way?”

As per the teaser video, the Realme Watch will include a square-shaped curved show. The video additionally confirms that the smartwatch will likely be known as Realme Watch.

This is not the primary time when Realme has teased its smartwatch. Sheth was seen carrying the Realme Watch in a recent episode of #AsokayMadhav session on YouTube. The govt was additionally apparently carrying the identical smartwatch whereas hosting the launch of the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A earlier this week. Moreover, the smartwatch worn by the chief appeared related to what we noticed in the lately leaked renders.

While talking with Gadgets 360 in March, Sheth hinted on the launch of the Realme Watch alongside varied new audio gadgets, wearables, and good TVs.

Realme Watch specs (rumoured)

The Realme Watch is rumoured to have a 1.4-inch TFT show with 320×320 pixels decision. It may provide 24-hour coronary heart charge monitoring and embody a 160mAh battery. Further, the smartwatch is claimed to have the IP68-certified construct and run on a proprietary working system. It can be claimed to ship up to seven days of battery life on a single cost, even when utilizing coronary heart charge monitoring each day.

Is Mi 10 an costly OnePlus eight or a funds funds S20 Ultra? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.