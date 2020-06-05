Realme Watch moves over 15,000 units within two minutes in first sale

The Realme Watch unveiled final week went on its first sale at present in India, and within two minutes, the corporate offered greater than 15,000 units.

The Realme Watch is priced at INR3,999 ($53/45) in India and was offered by the corporate’s official website and Flipkart. Those of you who could not purchase one at present will get one other likelihood on June 9 at midday native time when the Realme Watch goes on its second sale.

Breaking information after information, in pace!

15Ok+ #realmeWatch units offered within 2 minutes on 1st sale. After Smartphones, Smart Audio and Smart TVs, now we’re yet another step nearer in our journey of turning into the most well-liked Tech-Lifestyle model with our Smart Watch.#TimeToBeSmarter pic.twitter.com/QmnqGC1WTU  realme (@realmemobiles) June 5, 2020

The Realme Watch is constructed round a 1.4″ shade touchscreen show and comes with 12 watch faces. The smartwatch options 24×7 coronary heart price monitoring, sleep monitoring and SpO2 monitor, which measures the blood oxygen stage.

The Realme Watch is IP68 licensed for mud and water resistance and comes with a characteristic referred to as Smart Notifications which alerts you of incoming calls, SMS, and notifications from different apps. Keeping the lights on is a 160 mAh battery, which guarantees as much as 9 days of endurance.

You can head this fashion to take a look at our announcement protection of the Realme Watch to know extra about it.