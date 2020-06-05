Realme Watch goes on sale today

The Realme Watch unveiled final week goes on sale in India today beginning midday native time by means of the corporate’s official Indian website and Flipkart.

The Realme Watch is priced at INR3,999 ($55/45) and is available in a single Black coloration with the Classic Strap. The Fashion Straps unveiled in Red, Blue, and Green colours will probably be out there at INR499 ($7/6) quickly.

The Realme Watch is the Chinese telephone maker’s first smartwatch. It sports activities a 1.4″ coloration touchscreen of 320×320 pixel decision, which has a pixel density of 323 ppi and a peak brightness of 380 nits.

The smartwatch comes with 12 watch faces together with health options which embrace 24×7 coronary heart price monitoring, SpO2 monitor, and 14 Sports Modes.











Other highlights of the Realme Watch embrace app and name notifications, IP68 mud and water resistance, sleep tracker, sedentary reminder, music management, and digicam management.

The Realme Watch packs a 160mAh battery, which the corporate claims can supply seven days of endurance with 24×7 coronary heart price monitoring enabled, and 9 days with out it.